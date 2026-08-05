RIVN Q2 Earnings Beat on Software Growth, Regulatory Credits

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN reported a second-quarter 2026 loss of 47 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 65 cents.

Revenues rose 27% year over year to $1.66 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion by 4.3%. Higher vehicle deliveries, regulatory-credit revenues and strong software and services performance supported the top line.

Rivian currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rivian Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rivian Automotive, Inc. Quote

RIVN's R2 Launch Lifts Delivery Momentum

Rivian produced 12,613 vehicles at its Normal, IL, plant during the quarter. Deliveries increased 14% to 12,194 vehicles, exceeding management’s expectation of 9,000-11,000 units. Growth in electric delivery vans and R1 vehicles, along with the start of external R2 deliveries in June, boosted deliveries.

Customer engagement around R2 was encouraging. Rivian hosted more than 57,000 demo drives, a company record. Management said reservation-to-order conversion for the $58,000 Launch Edition was meaningfully higher than expected. Premium and standard versions are planned for early 2027.

The company began the R2 ramp with one production shift and expects to scale to two shifts by the end of the third quarter. However, management does not expect the second shift to make a material volume contribution until the fourth quarter.

Rivian's Software Unit Powers Gross Profit

Software and services revenues increased 37% year over year to $515 million. Growth reflected higher vehicle electrical architecture and software development services, repair and maintenance activity and Autonomy+, partly offset by lower remarketing sales.

The Volkswagen joint venture accounted for $308 million, or 60%, of segment revenues. Software and services gross profit totaled $215 million, translating into a 42% margin and providing the main source of consolidated profitability.

Rivian also continued investing in advanced driving technology. The company expects to introduce point-to-point assisted driving by the end of 2026, followed by hands-off, eyes-off capabilities in 2027. Its third-generation autonomy hardware, including the in-house RAP1 chip and LiDAR, remains on track for year-end launch.

RIVN's Automotive Loss Narrows Sharply

Automotive revenues climbed 23% year over year to $1.14 billion. The increase reflected higher delivery volumes and a $103 million increase in automotive regulatory-credit revenues. A higher mix of commercial vans and R2 vehicles put pressure on average selling prices.

The automotive gross loss narrowed to $36 million from $335 million a year earlier. Higher production and delivery volumes, regulatory-credit revenues and an IEEPA tariff-refund receivable supported the improvement.

Those benefits were partly offset by approximately $100 million of incremental R2 ramp costs. These included expedited freight, temporary supplier premiums and costs that would normally be absorbed into inventory at higher production levels.

Rivian's Costs Rise With R2 and Autonomy Push

Consolidated gross profit was $179 million against a loss of $206 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin reached 11%, aided by the profitable software and services business and the narrower automotive loss.

Operating expenses increased to $1.02 billion from $908 million. Research and development expenses rose to $466 million from $410 million, primarily due to software spending for artificial intelligence and autonomy initiatives and payroll costs related to the R2 launch.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $549 million from $498 million. The rise reflected expansion of Rivian’s go-to-market operations and service footprint, along with higher payroll, stock-based compensation, facility and software expenses.

RIVN's Liquidity Supports Expansion Plans

Rivian ended the quarter with $5.31 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Total liquidity was $5.85 billion, including availability under its asset-based revolving-credit facility.

Net cash used in operating activities was $487 million, while capital expenditures totaled $362 million. Consequently, free cash outflow was $849 million compared with $398 million a year ago, reflecting inventory purchases tied to the R2 launch.

In July, Rivian raised approximately $1.3 billion through a follow-on equity offering. It also expects $1 billion of nonrecourse debt financing from Volkswagen and a $250 million equity investment from Uber, subject to specified conditions.

Rivian Raises Delivery View, Trims CapEx

Rivian now expects 2026 deliveries of 65,000-70,000 vehicles, up 3,000 units from its previous outlook. Management expects second-half deliveries of approximately 42,400-47,400 units, weighted toward the fourth quarter as R2 production accelerates.

Adjusted EBITDA loss is projected between $1.8 billion and $2 billion. The midpoint improved by $50 million due to stronger regulatory-credit revenues and higher expected deliveries, partly offset by rising raw-material, memory and logistics costs.

The company reduced capital expenditure guidance to $1.7-$1.8 billion from the prior midpoint by $250 million, reflecting project efficiencies and spending timing.

Key Releases From the Auto Space

General Motors GM reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share, up 41.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 by 14.06%. Revenues increased 1.9% to $48.03 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion by 3.15%. General Motors raised its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to $14-$16 billion from $13.5-$15.5 billion. Adjusted earnings are now projected at $12-$14 per share, up from the prior range of $11.50-$13.50.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which declined 17.5% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 34%. Revenues advanced 25.5% to $28.24 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $25.81 billion by 9.41%. Tesla expects 2026 capital expenditures to exceed $25 billion and rise further over the next two to three years.

Ford F reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents by 27.27%. Earnings rose 13.5% from 37 cents a year ago. Automotive revenues of $44.89 billion fell 4.4% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $45.72 billion by 1.81%. Ford’s consolidated second-quarter revenues came in at $48.3 billion, down 3.7% year over year. The company raised its full-year adjusted EBIT outlook to $10-$11 billion from $8.5-$10.5 billion.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.