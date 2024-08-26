RIVN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.19, changing hands as high as $14.72 per share. Rivian Automotive Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.26 per share, with $24.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.39.

