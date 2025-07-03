Rivian's Q2 Deliveries Dip Amid Shift to 2026 Model-Year Vehicles

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN has reported its production and delivery results for the second quarter of 2025, ending June 30. While 5,979 vehicles were produced in the quarter, a total of 10,661 vehicles were delivered.

The second-quarter deliveries witnessed a considerable drop from 13,790 vehicles sold in the year-ago period, reflecting a 22% decline. RIVN has, however, reaffirmed its full-year 2025 delivery guidance of 40,000 to 46,000 vehicles.

Similarly, production in the second quarter of 2025 slumped 37% in its Illinois-based manufacturing facility compared with the year-ago quarter’s 9,612 vehicles. Rivian stated that this mostly resulted from accommodating the upcoming launch of its 2026 model-year units later this July.

With the company posting its second straight quarter of positive gross profit in the first quarter of 2025, Rivian also secured $1 billion from the Volkswagen Group as part of the $5.8 billion investment.

The investment from Rivian and Volkswagen’s joint venture valued Rivian’s shares at $19.42, reflecting a 33% premium over the 30-day volume-weighted average stock price of $14.56. The funds have been boosted to focus better on the joint development of EV platforms and software, starting with its R2 model.

Rivian has plans to broaden its reach with R2 as a key growth driver. R2 is scheduled to be launched in the first half of 2026 at a price that would be significantly lower than its premium R1 lineup. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5, after market close.

Shares of RIVN have slumped 12.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 5.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RIVN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

RIVN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Ferrari N.V. RACE, Luminar Technologies LAZR and Westport Fuel Systems WPRT. While RACE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, LAZR and WPRT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE’s current-year earnings is pegged at $9.89 per share, indicating a 7.97% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.75%. RACE’s shares have gained 16.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar’s 2025 loss is pegged at $4.29 per share, indicating an improvement of 53.57% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.79%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPRT’s 2025 loss is pegged at $1.27 per share, indicating an improvement of 40.93% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters.

