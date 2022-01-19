Rivian’s investors prove an expensive ride

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rivian Automotive caught a wave of electric vehicle enthusiasm with its initial public offering last November, climbing to a valuation of over $90 billion in its first day of trading. That was good news for shareholders Amazon.com and Ford Motors, which recorded https://s23.q4cdn.com/799033206/files/doc_news/2022/01/Press-Release_Special-Items_1.pdf an $8.2 billion gain on its stake in the fourth quarter.

Rivian’s blue-chip backers haven’t been totally supportive, however. Amazon was set to acquire electric delivery vans from the company. But when the e-commerce giant disclosed earlier this month that it would also buy vans from Peugeot maker Stellantis, Rivian shares fell 11%. Ford has reaped benefits as its own EV plans bear fruit: over the past month, the company’s market value has vaulted to nearly $100 billion. Meanwhile shares in Rivian have tumbled to around $73 from a peak of over $170, lowering its worth to around $66 billion. There’s no such thing as a free ride. (By Jonathan Guilford)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

P&G hits a Covid-19 high note

Lagging UK stocks are red meat for activists

EQT sends message to private-equity rival CVC

Richemont gets more leverage in YNAP deal

Dan Loeb’s gadfly circles again

Siemens sale puts Atlantia in high-tech fast lane

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.