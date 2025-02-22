Rivian's Future Rides on R2 as R1 Demand Falls Flat

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) reported a gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024, but that masks some real challenges the company faces in 2025. Demand for vehicles is well below capacity, and the company doesn't expect to grow deliveries in 2025. Rivian has bet its future on the R2, which won't begin production until next year, and needs a Department of Energy loan to build a new plant. Travis Hoium digs through everything you need to know.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 20, 2025. The video was published on Feb. 22, 2025.

Travis Hoium has the following options: long January 2027 $110 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

