Is Rivian's Biggest Catalyst in Danger?

Electric vehicle (EV) producer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an intriguing investment for many reasons, but part of it is simply because it's in such early innings of a long game and every development is such a big deal for the company. Investors (and potential investors) are looking for what comes next for the company to help them determine if it is worth taking a chance on.

The next big thing for Rivian potentially won't happen until the first half of 2026 when it launches its next vehicle model. That seems like a lifetime away. The next not-so-big thing for investors to get excited about is Rivian reaching positive gross profit in the fourth quarter. However, that catalyst for growth could be put in danger by a third-quarter production snag.

Rivian hits a speed bump

Rivian experienced a production disruption in the third quarter due to a shortage of a shared component between its R1 and RCV platforms. That caused a slump in deliveries (see graphic below).

That production snag filtered through to the bottom line as well, with Rivian's adjusted EBITDA loss checking in at roughly $760 million, much worse than the $650 million projected by consensus analysts. Worse yet, when it comes to Rivian's upcoming gross profit catalyst, gross margin checked in at a negative 45%, much steeper than the negative 22% expected by analysts.

Despite the speed bump of a third quarter, management reaffirmed its forecast of 47,000 to 49,000 production units and deliveries between 50,500 and 52,000. However, management did also revise its 2024 EBITDA loss to a range between $2.825 billion and $2.875 billion, compared to the previous estimate of a loss of $2.7 billion.

Reasons to remain optimistic

There are two primary reasons to believe Rivian can still achieve gross profit margins in the fourth quarter, which again is probably the biggest catalyst for the stock in the near term. The first reason is simply the improvements in variable costs. When management reengineered hundreds of hardware and software improvements to the R1 vehicles and unleashed the second generation, many cost improvements were implemented that will have a positive effect during the fourth quarter. Another reason to believe Rivian can achieve positive gross profits is that its results will be boosted by roughly $300 million in regulatory credits for the full year, with $275 million expected in Q4 alone.

What this all means

The biggest takeaway for investors is to temper your expectations. Yes, reaching positive gross profits in the fourth quarter will be a big deal for Rivian, but it's also not as black and white as it seems, thanks to the regulatory credits. In fact, investors should probably expect 2025 to be a mix of quarterly gross profits and losses, with the full year ending up in positive territory. As this graph shows, progress isn't always in a straight line, although the EV maker has strung together three sequential quarters of gross profit improvement even as deliveries stall.

Ultimately, for Rivian investors, 2025 is going to be about a year of process improvement and cost reductions. The fourth quarter will be our first glimpse of how management is executing, and if it produces a positive gross profit, it'll kick 2025 off on the right foot.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $904,692!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 11, 2024

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.