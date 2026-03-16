Rivian Unveils R2 SUV Lineup With Pricing and Rollout Timeline

Rivian Automotive RIVN has announced the complete trim lineup and pricing for its upcoming R2 mid-size electric SUV, providing details about configurations, features and availability. The model is positioned to bring Rivian’s design, performance and technology to a wider audience while maintaining the characteristics associated with the brand. Deliveries are planned to begin in spring this year, starting with higher-priced variants before additional trims are introduced through 2027.

The R2 is built on a new mid-size platform intended to offer a lower price point without reducing capability. Rivian R2 can deliver up to 656 horsepower, accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds and achieve an estimated driving range of up to 345 miles, depending on configuration.

The first version scheduled for delivery is the Performance trim with Launch Package, starting at $57,990. This dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration produces 656 horsepower and 609 lb-ft of torque and offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 330 miles. It includes semi-active suspension, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, adaptive lighting, multiple drive modes and a premium audio system. The Launch Package adds lifetime access to Autonomy+, exclusive design elements and a tow package rated at 4,400 pounds.

Positioned as a balance of performance and affordability, a Premium trim will follow later this year, starting at $53,990. It features a dual-motor AWD setup producing 450 horsepower and 537 lb-ft of torque, with a 0-60 mph time of about 4.6 seconds and an estimated range of up to 330 miles. The trim includes premium interior materials, heated seating, adaptive lighting and various drive modes, along with optional upgrades, such as different wheels, exterior colors and towing capability.

The Standard trim is planned for release in 2027, with a starting price of $48,490. The initial version will use a single-motor rear-wheel-drive configuration delivering 350 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque, reaching 60 mph in about 5.9 seconds and offering an estimated range of up to 345 miles. Rivian also plans to introduce a Standard variant in 2027, priced at around $45,000 and offering more than 275 miles of estimated range.

Beyond performance differences, Rivian is also emphasizing customization and practicality across the lineup. Rivian is introducing new exterior color options, including Catalina Cove, Esker Silver and Half Moon Grey, alongside existing colors. Interior designs vary by trim and incorporate Birch wood accents and textile materials. The R2 also includes a rear drop-glass window and up to 90.1 cubic feet of enclosed storage, along with a front trunk, dual glove boxes and fold-flat rear seats designed to accommodate gear, such as bikes and camping equipment.

Alongside hardware features, Rivian is expanding the R2’s digital capabilities. The vehicle incorporates an AI-ready software architecture supported by 11 HDR cameras with a combined 65MP and a five-radar system to enable driver-assistance and safety features. Autonomy+ hardware is built into all trims and can be activated through a subscription or one-time purchase, while software updates are delivered over the air to add functionality after purchase.

As Rivian prepares for launch, competitive positioning remains a key consideration. The R2’s specifications and charging access place it in competition with electric SUVs, such as the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Rivian’s R2 lineup outlines the company’s strategy to expand into a more affordable segment while maintaining its focus on performance and technology. Overall, the success of the rollout is expected to depend on execution of production timelines, pricing competitiveness and adoption of its Autonomy+ features.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rivian Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rivian Automotive, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Rivian stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Modine Manufacturing MOD and Strattec Security STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.4% and 176.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 34 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 1 cent and 4 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 16.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved $1.01 and 48 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

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