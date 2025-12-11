Markets
Rivian Unveils Custom Chips, New AI Models And Autonomy Subscription To Power Self-Driving Push

December 11, 2025 — 04:48 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive revealed major advances in its self-driving strategy at its first "Autonomy and AI Day" on Thursday, showcasing custom chips, a new vehicle computer and proprietary AI models that will support autonomous capabilities in its next-generation vehicles.

Shares fell as much as 9 percent during the event, partly pressured by OpenAI's own AI announcement.

The company said it will launch an Autonomy plus subscription for its second-generation vehicles starting in early 2026, priced at USD 2,500 upfront or USD 49.99 per month.

The service will be powered by Rivian's new Rivian Autonomy Processors and autonomy computers. By comparison, Tesla's premium supervised FSD package costs USD 8,000 or USD 99 per month.

Rivian plans to use lidar and radar in its upcoming R2 vehicles to eventually reach Level 4 automation, a standard associated with fully automated driving.

Scaringe said this capability also positions Rivian to pursue future robotaxi opportunities, expanding beyond personal vehicle ownership.

