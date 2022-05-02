Rivian to receive $1.5 billion incentive package for new Georgia assembly plant

May 2 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O will receive a total of $1.5 billion in state and local incentives and tax credits for the new electric vehicle assembly plant it plans to build in Georgia, the state and company said on Monday.

The $5 billion plant is expected to employ some 7,500 workers once up and running. Workers will receive an average annual salary of $56,000, Georgia's Department of Economic Development said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Tina Bellon Editing by Chris Reese)

