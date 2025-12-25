Rivian Stock Spiked 67% in 2025. Here's Why 2026 Could Be Even More Profitable for Investors.

Key Points

Rivian Automotive should achieve huge scale in 2026.

Its first model priced under $50,000 is nearing launch.

Financial stability should help it close the gap with Tesla.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has performed very well thus far in 2025. Shares are up nearly 70% since the year began, with nearly all of those gains booked over the past month or two. Why is the market suddenly so bullish on Rivian stock?

There are two reasons: artificial intelligence (AI) and new, cheaper models. We'll discuss both of these catalysts in a moment. But the important takeaway here is that Rivian as a business is reaching a critical inflection point. Next year could be transformational for the company, with Rivian achieving what few electric vehicle (EV) stocks have achieved in the history of EVs.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

This is why electric car stocks fail

Over the past decade, more than 30 EV companies have gone under. The reason for these failures is obvious if you look under the hood. Starting an EV manufacturing business takes more than just a good idea -- it takes billions of dollars.

Huge amounts of infrastructure need to be designed and built to manufacture the cars themselves. And given massive increases in car technology, car makers must also either develop their own proprietary software stacks or pay third parties to license their technologies.

From idea to actual production, the process of getting an EV business up and running can easily take more than a decade, plus huge amounts of capital. Investors must be comfortable with putting more and more cash into a money-losing business for years at a time. Given these struggles, it's no wonder that the vast majority of EV businesses never take off. They all, at one point or another, simply run out of capital.

This is what makes Tesla so formidable right now. Few, if any, automakers in the world can raise fresh cash as easily as Tesla. The company can raise $30 billion in new capital, for instance -- more than Rivian's entire market cap -- by diluting shareholders by just 2%. Even if Tesla makes several major stumbles, it is extremely unlikely that it will go out of business. This is something almost no other EV company can claim.

To match Tesla's success, other EV stocks must reach the inflection point at which raising capital is no longer a desperate concern. This inflection point could arrive for Rivian as early as next year thanks to two catalysts.

Rivian has 2 major catalysts in 2026

Right now, Rivian is still very dependent on investors to remain solvent. The company has forged a multibillion-dollar agreement with Volkswagen, assuaging some of the capital concerns. But the company continues to lose money every quarter, only recently achieving positive gross margins.

What can Rivian do to finally shed the shackles of needing capital markets to survive? The biggest achievement, of course, would be generating a net profit. To do that, the company needs to achieve much greater scale than it has achieved thus far with just two models: the R1T and R1S. Both of those vehicles can easily cost more than $100,000 based on options, relegating them to a tiny fraction of the overall car-buying market.

In early 2026, however, Rivian expects to begin production of the R2 -- its first model priced under $50,000. Two other affordable models are expected to follow, making Rivian vehicles accessible for the first time to tens of millions of new buyers. In addition, the design of the R2 has created new manufacturing efficiencies that will lower costs for Rivian's existing vehicles, further improving margins.

While positive net profit margins may not be realized in the 2026 fiscal year, these new models should help Rivian achieve significantly better scale in the years to come, giving the company its best chance yet at becoming financially sustainable on its own. Over the short term, the market has finally realized Rivian's potential as an AI stock, bidding up its share price by more than 70% over the past month and a half.

This will make it easier for the company to raise money for next year's catalysts to be realized. Right now, few EV stocks are financially sustainable without tapping external capital markets. Next year, Rivian could be added to that list, giving the stock a newfound premium versus smaller, lesser financed competitors.

Should you buy stock in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,994!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 25, 2025.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.