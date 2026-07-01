Is Rivian Stock Primed To Deliver Gains After The Launch of The R2?

Key Points

Rivian’s R2 could expand its addressable market and boost its gross margins.

It could be revalued as a growth stock again if its R2 sales skyrocket.

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Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) officially launched its R2 SUV in the U.S. on June 9. Could this newest car lift Rivian's stock, which trades nearly 80% below its IPO price of $78?

Why the R2 could be a game changer

When Rivian went public in 2021, it only sold three electric vehicles: the R1T pickup, R1S SUV, and custom electric delivery vans for Amazon (and later other companies).

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The launch editions of the R1T and R1S started at $75,000 and $77,500, respectively, but subsequent versions started at $85,000 to $95,000. Those high prices limited their mainstream appeal, and Rivian's own supply chain constraints throttled its annual production -- which dropped from 57,232 vehicles in 2023 to 42,284 vehicles in 2025.

The launch version of the R2 starts at $57,990, and Rivian plans to roll out an even cheaper version with a starting price of around $45,000 by the end of 2027. The R2 also costs less to manufacture than the R1T and R1S, so its rising sales should boost Rivian's gross margins.

Rivian expects the R2 to boost its annual deliveries to 62,000-67,000 vehicles this year. If those efforts pay off, analysts expect its revenue to more than triple from 2025 to 2028. If that happens, Rivian's stock-which trades at just three times this year's sales -- could finally stabilize and be revalued as a high-growth EV stock again.

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Leo Sun has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.