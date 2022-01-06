Rivian shares fall below IPO price

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O on Thursday dipped below their IPO price of $78, a day after one of its biggest investors, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, signed a partnership with European carmaker Stellantis NV STLA.MI.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

