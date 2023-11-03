Rivian (RIVN) to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN is slated to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at $1.36 and $1.36 billion, respectively.



For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for RIVN’s loss per share has narrowed by 5 cents in the past 30 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply a rise of 13.4% from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year increase of 154.6%. Over the trailing four quarters, RIVN surpassed earnings estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.2%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rivian Automotive, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rivian Automotive, Inc. Quote

Q2 Highlights

In second-quarter 2023, RIVN’s adjusted loss per share of $1.08 was narrower than the consensus mark of a loss of $1.41. The bottom line also narrowed from the year-ago loss of $1.89 per share. Total revenues came in at $1.12 billion, outpacing the consensus mark of $1 billion and improving from $364 million generated in the second quarter of 2022.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the electric vehicle maker for the quarter to be reported. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: RIVN has an Earnings ESP of -1.78%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate for loss is 2 cents wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors at Play

In the third quarter of 2023, Rivian produced and delivered 16,304 and 15,564 vehicles, respectively, up from 7,363 and 6,584 vehicles, respectively, recorded in the third quarter of 2022. Higher deliveries are likely to have boosted revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. The company reduced guidance for capital expenditures to $1,700 million from the previous guidance of $2,000 million. The trimmed projection for expenses is likely to buoy Rivian’s third-quarter result.



However, in the last reported quarter, Rivian’s cost of revenues increased to $1,533 million, up from $1,068 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2022. Cost of revenues is likely to have flared up in the to-be-reported quarter as well, thereby limiting margins. Notably, Rivian has not been able to generate income. Rising costs and net losses are likely to have adversely impacted Rivian’s third-quarter results.

Earnings Whispers for Other Auto Stocks

Lucid Group LCID is scheduled to post third-quarter earnings on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at a loss of 27 cents per share. The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LCID missed earnings estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 12.08%.



Fisker Inc. FSR is scheduled to post third-quarter earnings on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at a loss of 19 cents per share. The company has an Earnings ESP of -23.68% and a Zacks Rank #3.



FSR surpassed earnings estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average negative surprise being 15.17%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fisker Inc. (FSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.