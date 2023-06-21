Rivian (RIVN) Gains 5.5% on Plans to Embrace Tesla's NACS Port

In a strategic move, Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN announced plans to incorporate Tesla’s TSLA charging ports into future automobiles, gaining access to the EV behemoth’s supercharger network. This move marks Rivian as another high-profile adopter of Tesla’s charging technology that is rapidly becoming the industry standard.

Starting from spring 2024, Rivian plans to utilize the Supercharger network for charging its highly acclaimed R1T and R1S models. Additionally, beginning in 2025, Rivian intends to include North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports as a standard feature in their future R1 vehicles, as well as in the forthcoming R2 platform.

The announcement has been positively received by investors. Shares of Irvine, CA-based Rivian rose 5.5% yesterday, closing the session at $15.70.

In the broader landscape, this move aligns with a significant industry trend. It was Ford F that got the ball rolling. Last month, Ford initiated this new trend by announcing that it would make its charging cords compatible with Tesla's NACS cables, granting Ford EV owners access to Tesla's vast Supercharger network.

General Motors GM followed suit. On Jun 8, General Motors announced a collaboration with Tesla to integrate NACS plugs into its EVs starting in 2025. The collaboration will also provide GM EV users access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers for charging their vehicles. GM EV drivers will get access to the Tesla Supercharger Network starting in 2024 and will initially require an adaptor.

Rivian is the latest automaker to join the bandwagon. And it's not just the automakers, even the major charging companies have been shifting toward Tesla’s technology. This shift promises a more streamlined charging experience for EV drivers and potentially lucrative opportunities for investors.

EV Charging Revolution

The EV charging landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, largely characterized by a major move toward the adoption of Tesla's NACS port. Leading charging equipment manufacturers like Blink Charging, ChargePoint, EVgo, and Wallbox have announced plans to offer chargers featuring Tesla's connector, marking a significant turn away from the standard Combined Charging System (CCS) connector.

The shift in industry preference can be attributed to the user-friendly design of Tesla's NACS, which is more compact and lighter than its CCS counterpart. The new partnerships forged through this move are expected to allow the NACS port to command 60% of the U.S. EV market.

The sweeping shift toward Tesla's NACS port signifies a pivotal moment in the EV charging landscape. As technologies advance, industry stakeholders are uniting to evaluate and implement best practices, fostering a more efficient and user-friendly EV charging landscape.

Brokerage firm Piper Sandler projects Tesla's revenues from its charging network to reach approximately $9.65 billion in 2032, with more than half of the sales stemming from other EV manufacturers leveraging the network. This forecast underscores the immense potential of the current shift toward NACS, not only for Tesla but also for the broader EV charging industry.

In conclusion, the latest announcement by Rivian to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard illustrates the company's strategic positioning in an evolving industry landscape. As technologies advance, industry stakeholders are uniting to evaluate and implement best practices, thus fostering a more efficient and user-friendly EV charging landscape.

RIVN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.