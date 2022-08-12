Rivian (RIVN) Earnings: What's Next for the Stock?

After the bell yesterday, EV maker Rivian (RIVN) reported earnings. Earnings are supposed to give clarity, but these results, and the subsequent call with analysts, seemed to leave traders more confused than they were before. That resulted in some wild swings late yesterday, but as I write this, RIVN looks like it will be opening this morning close to yesterday’s close.

So, which move made the most sense and is the more indicative of the stock’s future: the immediate surge in the stock following a narrower than expected loss, or the drop that followed talk of continued supply constraints?

In many ways, RIVN represents a microcosm of markets since it went public in November of last year. The initial offering price was $78, but in those heady days of optimism, as it seemed Covid was finally done with and low interest rates persisted despite strong growth and the beginnings of inflation, the stock soared to its high of $179.47 within the first week. Then, the reality of rate hikes and a slowing economy took center stage. RIVN began a spectacular drop, tumbling to a low of $19.25 by May of this year. Since then, it has bounced back to almost double that.

That reflected the broader market in many ways. With hindsight, it is clear that both the buying at the end of last year and the selling that followed it were hugely overdone, for example, but the bounce off the spring lows has been slow and a bit uncertain. Interestingly, though, RIVN’s pivots both preceded similar turns in the S&P 500 by around a month. That could be pure coincidence, of course, but it may not be. After all, Rivian could be seen as a poster child for the mood swings around growth stocks, where potential outweighs profits, and the sentiment around those stocks has been the main driver of markets for a year or so now.

If anything, yesterday afternoon’s post-earnings trading just reinforces that view of RIVN as an indicator of how traders are feeling. The wild swings that led to a basically unchanged opening this morning are indicative of the confusion that market participants feel right now. Are we heading for a recession? Or are we already in one, albeit a very weird one with a strong labor market? Can the Fed engineer a soft landing? Will China throw a wrench in the works? Is supply chain disruption ever going away? Or is the worst over, with the economy bouncing back, and will supply issues prove temporary, if sticky?

Get past all that, though, and the future for RIVN actually looks good at this point. Elon Musk once said that Tesla (TSLA) wasn’t too worried about competition in the EV space because while coming up with a concept for a car was easy, building them in big numbers was not. His contention was that Tesla’s role as first to market and their massive early investment in production capacity gave them an almost unassailable head start. It is certainly an advantage, but there is one thing that massively increases the chances that Rivian will either catch up or be able to carve its own niche in the EV market: Amazon (AMZN).

A large part of that early enthusiasm for RIVN was that Amazon was a big investor, bringing orders for around 100,000 or so electric delivery vans. The question now is not will Rivian get orders, but rather if they can actually fulfill them. Ultimately, the answer to that question depends on how committed Amazon is to the project and they may be far enough in at this point that they have no choice but to make it succeed. Their losses on their stake totaled $11.5 billion as of last month, and that is a big incentive to make sure that Rivian ultimately delivers.

That success can only come if RIVN is able to get past current supply constraints, but with Amazon in their corner, I wouldn’t bet against them doing that. The answer to the initial question of whether the jump or the drop yesterday is more indicative of the RIVN’s future, therefore, is clear. The involvement of Amazon, whose whole business is built on excellence in logistics, make an early resolution of supply chain problems likely. That means that the higher revenue and more efficient operations shown in yesterday’s report are the most important factors for the future, and RIVN can be expected to continue its recovery, albeit with some volatility along the way.

