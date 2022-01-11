Rivian (RIVN) CEO Resigns Amid Production Challenges, Stock Falls (revised)

Rivian Automotive Inc.'s RIVN COO, Rod Copes, recently stepped down after being in the position since March 2020, further stretching a tumultuous phase for the electric vehicle (EV) maker. RIVN stock fell 5.3% to $77.16 a share at after-hours trading yesterday, following the announcement of the resignation. The price recorded was below its Initial Public Offering (IPO) value of $78.



Although RIVN completed the year’s biggest IPO in November 2021, it has been going through a rough patch. In December, it stated concerns of trailing behind its goal to build 1,200 units for the year by a few hundred vehicles. The CEO’s departure comes at a critical juncture when the company is faced with challenges in the production ramp-up of its R1T and R1S EVs.



According to his LinkedIn profile, Copes had officially left Rivian in December 2021.RIVN stated that Copes’ departure was in a phased manner spanning several months to ensure that the continuous flow of duties and responsibilities among Rivian’s leadership team is not hampered.



In a positive development, Rivian filed a new trademark for bicycles and electric bikes as well as their corresponding structural parts. It is probably an indication that the company is watching for the e-bike domain and seeks to diversify its portfolio with a cheaper product to mass-produce than electric pickup trucks and in line with its targeted “adventure” seeking demographic.



Recently, RIVN also shared plans to use part of the $13.7 billion it had raised through its IPO to build a second factory in Georgia to double its production capacity and produce battery cells. The company’s first factory is in Illinois. Also, it has filed a patent for an integrated tailgate cargo system for automotive vehicles, which is essentially a tailgate bike rack that allows drivers to carry a bike in their pickup without losing bed space.

