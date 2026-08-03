Rivian Q2 Earnings Call Spotlights R2 Ramp and Margin Path

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN framed the second quarter of 2026 as the start of its R2-led growth phase, with early demand running ahead of internal expectations.

The call also centered on manufacturing discipline, launch costs and the fourth-quarter production level needed to move R2 toward positive gross profit. Management said the outcome depends on matching demand with supplier readiness and cost absorption.

Rivian Sets R2 as the Core Growth Engine

Founder and CEO Robert Scaringe said external R2 deliveries began in June and that more than 57,000 demo drives set a company record.

Robert Scaringe said reservation-to-order conversion for the $58,000 Launch Edition was meaningfully above expectations, with a significant number of first-time electric-vehicle buyers. He said buyers came from a broad range of brands and vehicle types.

In the Q&A session, Scaringe told a Needham analyst that most non-converting customers were waiting for other configurations, including premium and standard trims, due in early 2027.

RIVN Maps a Back-Half Production Ramp

Chief operations officer Javier Varela said Rivian expects to add a second R2 shift by the end of the third quarter, but its volume contribution should arrive mainly in the fourth quarter.

Scaringe identified supplier readiness as the main constraint, noting that production can be limited by the slowest vendor.

Scaringe said fewer build combinations, limited color choices and extensive validation builds make the R2 launch more controlled than the R1 rollout.

Rivian Defends Its Margin Path

Chief financial officer Claire McDonough reaffirmed that R2 should reach positive gross profit at Rivian’s 2026 exit rate as higher output improves fixed-cost absorption.

Automotive gross loss narrowed to $36 million despite about $100 million of incremental R2 ramp costs, including expedited freight, temporary supplier premiums and unabsorbed expenses. Software and Services produced $215 million of gross profit at a 42% margin.

When a UBS analyst pressed on breakeven volume, McDonough said fourth-quarter production provides a reasonable near-term benchmark for normalized costs, though R2 will not be fully ramped.

RIVN Raises 2026 Guidance Amid Cost Pressure

RIVN raised 2026 delivery guidance by 3,000 units to 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles, implying 42,400 to 47,400 second-half deliveries weighted toward the fourth quarter.

McDonough said adjusted EBITDA loss guidance improved to $1.8-$2 billion, while capital spending guidance fell to $1.7-$1.8 billion.

McDonough said regulatory-credit revenues and higher volumes supported the outlook, while raw-material, memory and logistics costs remain offset. Third-quarter automotive gross profit will face a full quarter of R2 ramp costs before scale benefits emerge.

Rivian Links Autonomy to Future Revenues

Scaringe said point-to-point assisted driving remains targeted for year-end, followed by hands-off, eyes-off capability in 2027 and Level 4 functionality in 2028.

Scaringe said Autonomy+ take rates are trending positively, and expanded features could support higher pricing, though management did not disclose adoption levels.

McDonough expects autonomy spending to rise in the second half, driven mainly by GPU sourcing for model training. Scaringe said RAP1 and third-generation autonomy hardware remain on track for late 2026.

RIVN Keeps Execution at the Forefront

Scaringe and McDonough combined confidence in R2 demand with caution regarding supplier performance, second-shift readiness and the third-quarter cost burden. The operating agenda remains tightly tied to R2.

The company reported a loss of 47 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 65 cents. Revenues of $1.65 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, while consolidated gross margin reached 11%.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rivian Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rivian Automotive, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Signals Say

RIVN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The framework reserves its strongest near-term combinations for Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks paired with A or B Style Scores. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

RIVN’s Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B are favorable, while the Value Score of F and VGM Score of D weaken the combined style profile. The Zacks Rank can change as analyst estimates are revised after the just-reported results.

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