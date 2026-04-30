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Rivian Q1 Loss Narrows As Revenues Grow 11%

April 30, 2026 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) on Thursday reported first-quarter results, with its net loss narrowing from last year as revenue increased year-over-year.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.38 billion, compared to $1.24 billion in the same period last year.

The company reported a net loss of $416 million, or loss per share of $0.33, compared to a net loss of $541 million, or $0.48 per share, a year ago.

The improvement in results was driven by growth in higher-margin software and services revenue, which rose 49% year-over-year, as well as increased vehicle deliveries.

During the quarter, Rivian produced 10,236 vehicles and delivered 10,365 units.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2026 vehicle deliveries between 62,000 and 67,000 units and adjusted EBITDA in the range of negative $2.10 billion to negative $1.80 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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