Rivian Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Rivian Automotive RIVN reported a first-quarter 2025 loss of 41 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 80 cents per share, as well as the year-ago period’s loss of $1.19. Revenues of $1.24 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion and increased 3% on a year-over-year basis, fueled by year-over-year growth in software and services revenues and growth in automotive regulatory credits.

Key Q1 Highlights of RIVN

Rivian recorded a total production of 14,611 units in the reported quarter, up from 13,980 units in the year-ago quarter. The company delivered a total of 8,640 units, down from 13,588 units a year ago.

Total gross profit amounted to $206 million, as against a gross loss of $527 million in the prior-year quarter. The gross margin for the reported quarter was 17%. Total adjusted operating expenses were $630 million, down from $677 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $329 million, marking a major improvement from the $798 million loss incurred in the first quarter of 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities for the reported quarter was $188 million, compared to $1.27 billion for the same period of 2024. Capital expenditures for the first quarter were $338 million as compared to $254 million for the same period last year. Free cash outflow in the first quarter was $526 million.

Rivian's Q1 Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment recorded revenues of $922 million, down 17.4% year over year, primarily due to limited EDV sales. The total cost of revenues for this segment in the first quarter was $830 million, down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. The segment generated a gross profit of $92 million in the reported quarter compared to a gross loss of $497 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Software and Services segment recorded revenues of $318 million and more than doubled year over year, primarily due to new vehicle electrical architecture, software development services, higher remarketing sales, and a rise in repair and maintenance services. The total cost of revenues for this segment in the first quarter amounted to $204 million and increased 73% on a year-over-year basis. The segment generated a gross profit of $114 million for the first quarter compared with the loss of $30 million in the same quarter in 2024.

Financial Position of RIVN

Rivian had $4.69 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, compared to $5.29 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $4,443 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $4,441 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Rivian Revises 2025 Guidance

Rivian has revised guidance for the full year 2025. It now expects to deliver 40,000 to 46,000 vehicles in 2025, down from the previous estimate of 46,000-51,000 units. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain negative, in the band of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion. Capital expenditures are expected to be between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion, an increase from the earlier guidance of $1.6-1.7 billion due to the expected impact from tariffs.

Other Key Releases From the Auto Space

Autoliv Inc. ALV reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 and rose 37% year over year. The company reported net sales of $2.58 billion in the quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion but fell 1.4% year over year.

Autoliv had cash and cash equivalents of $322 million as of March 31, 2025. Long-term debt totaled $1.57 billion. Operating cash flow in the quarter under review was $77 million, and capital expenditure amounted to $93 million, resulting in a negative free cash flow of $16 million. In the quarter, ALV paid a dividend of 70 cents per share and repurchased 0.5 million shares.

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents. The figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $438 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434 million. The metric also rose 83% year over year.

MBLY had cash and cash equivalents of $1.51 billion as of March 29, 2025, compared with $1.43 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024. Operating cash flow for the three months ended March 29, 2025, was $109 million. Capex was $14 million during the same time frame.

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $10.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.68 and rose 7.17% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $5.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 billion. The top line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.47 billion.

Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $70.5 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $34.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total debt was $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $2.91 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

