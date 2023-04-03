Rivian Produces 9,395 Vehicles In Normal, Illinois Facility In Q1; Delivers 7,946 Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced Monday that it produced a total of 9,395 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in the first quarter and delivered 7,946 vehicles during the same period. The company said these figures remain in line with its expectations, and it believes it is on track to deliver on the 50,000 annual production guidance previously provided.

