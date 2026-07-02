Rivian Produces 12,613 Vehicles, Delivers 12,194 Units In Q2; Boosts FY26 Delivery Outlook

(RTTNews) - Automotive manufacturer Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced Thursday that it produced 12,613 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois in the second quarter and delivered 12,194 vehicles during the same period.

The delivery results for the quarter topped Rivian's outlook of 9,000 to 11,000 vehicles for the quarter due to robust growth quarter-over-quarter in EDV and R1 coupled with the introduction of R2 deliveries.

The company also raised its full year 2026 delivery guidance to a range of 62,000 to 67,000 vehicles from the prior forecast range of 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles.

The company raised its outlook based on the progress Rivian has made, and the production and delivery outlook for the second half of the year.

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