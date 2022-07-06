Markets
RIVN

Rivian Posts Sequential Increase In Vehicle Delivery In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) said on Wednesday that it has produced 4,401 vehicles at its facility in Normal, Illinois for the second quarter ended in June, and delivered 4,467 vehicles.

For the March quarter, produced 2,553 vehicles and delivered 1,227 vehicles.

Rivian added that the figures for the latest quarter are in line with its expectations and it still projects to deliver 25,000 vehicle units for the current fiscal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIVN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular