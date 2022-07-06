Rivian Posts Sequential Increase In Vehicle Delivery In Q2

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) said on Wednesday that it has produced 4,401 vehicles at its facility in Normal, Illinois for the second quarter ended in June, and delivered 4,467 vehicles.

For the March quarter, produced 2,553 vehicles and delivered 1,227 vehicles.

Rivian added that the figures for the latest quarter are in line with its expectations and it still projects to deliver 25,000 vehicle units for the current fiscal.

