Rivian posts quarterly loss of $2.5 billion

March 10 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O reported a quarterly loss of nearly $2.5 billion on Thursday hurt by escalating raw material costs and supply chain woes.

The company reported a net loss of $2.46 billion, or $4.83 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $354 million, or $3.50 per share, from a year earlier. It posted revenue of $54 million.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

