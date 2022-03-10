RIVN

Rivian posts quarterly loss of $2.5 billion

Akash Sriram Reuters
Paul Lienert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

Rivian Automotive Inc reported a quarterly loss of nearly $2.5 billion on Thursday hurt by escalating raw material costs and supply chain woes.

The company reported a net loss of $2.46 billion, or $4.83 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $354 million, or $3.50 per share, from a year earlier. It posted revenue of $54 million.

