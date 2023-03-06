Rivian plans to sell $1.3 bln in green bonds to shore up capital

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive RIVN.O plans to sell green bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers.

Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((abhirup.roy@thomsonreuters.com; +1 415 941 8665; @abhiruproy30;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.