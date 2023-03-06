US Markets
Rivian plans to sell $1.3 bln in green bonds to shore up capital

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

March 06, 2023 — 05:54 pm EST

Written by Abhirup Roy for Reuters ->

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive RIVN.O plans to sell green bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers.

Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement.

