Rivian options imply 12.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Rivian is 1.8x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.1%, or $1.23, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.3%.
