Rivian options imply 12.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Rivian is 1.8x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.1%, or $1.23, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.3%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RIVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.