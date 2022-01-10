US Markets
RIVN

Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

Contributors
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Rivian Automotive Inc produced 1,015 vehicles by the end of 2021, the Amazon-backed electric pickup truck maker reported in a filing on Monday, in line with its lowered expectations.

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O produced 1,015 vehicles by the end of 2021, the Amazon-backed AMZN.O electric pickup truck maker reported in a filing on Monday, in line with its lowered expectations.

Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints.

The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. (https://bit.ly/3fbzFvS)

Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

"Rod began a phased retirement from Rivian several months ago, affording the team continuity as we moved toward production ramp," the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Copes' duties have been absorbed by the company's leadership team, the statement said.

Shares of Rivian slipped 4.22% to $78 in extended trade. They closed the regular session down 5.6% at $81.44. Last week, the previous high-flying stock skidded below its initial public offering price for the first time.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIVN AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular