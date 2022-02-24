Rivian 'making progress' on the ramp-up in its electric vehicle production-CEO

DETROIT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive RIVN.O is "making progress" in the increase of production of electric vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.