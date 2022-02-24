US Markets
RIVN

Rivian 'making progress' on the ramp-up in its electric vehicle production-CEO

Contributor
Ben Klayman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

Rivian Automotive is "making progress" in the increase of production of electric vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said on Thursday.

DETROIT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive RIVN.O is "making progress" in the increase of production of electric vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIVN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular