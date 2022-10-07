Rivian, Lucid, and Even Nio Stock: This Could Be the Biggest Risk Now

Electric vehicles are a tiny part of the auto market today, but there's no doubt they will continue to take market share and come to dominate the auto industry. And that has investors excited about companies like Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which are steadily moving toward commercial production. The risk? Investors' expectations are very high already, and they could be too high considering the low-profit, cyclical reality of the auto industry. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break it down.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 5, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 6, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Nio Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nio Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.