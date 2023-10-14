Rivian Has a Huge Problem on Its Hands

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a promising electric vehicle company since coming to public markets, but it's run into a consistent problem. Operations are burning through money, and to get to cash-flow positive the company likely needs to build another manufacturing plant.

In this video, Travis Hoium goes over the company's cash burn and why it's now going back to debt markets to raise cash to fund operations for the next few years and build a new plant.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 11, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 13, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

