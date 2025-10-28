Rivian Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at 72 cents and $1.46 billion, respectively.



For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for Rivian’s loss has narrowed by a penny in the past 30 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply 30.1% growth from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RIVN's quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 66.6%. The company's earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 7.79%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rivian Automotive, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rivian Automotive, Inc. Quote

Q2 Highlights

In the second quarter of 2025, RIVN incurred adjusted loss per share of 80 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 65 cents but narrower than the loss of $1.21 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company reported net sales of $1.3 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. The top line also rose 12.5% year over year.

Things to Note

In the third quarter of 2025, Rivian delivered 13,201 vehicles, up from 10,018 units in the corresponding quarter of 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, the company’s total software and services revenues rose 347% year over year to $376 million, primarily due to the addition of $182 million in revenues related to the joint venture agreement with Volkswagen AG VWAGY. This joint venture revenue will continue to be recognized over the next few years, with amounts expected to gradually increase each period.



The rise in year-over-year deliveries and expected increase in total software and services revenues are likely to have boosted the company’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $908 million from $924 million in the same period last year due to a decrease in research and development expenses. The trend is likely to have persisted in the third quarter, bolstering the company’s margins.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Rivian for the quarter to be reported, as it has the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here.



Earnings ESP: RIVN has an Earnings ESP of +10.44%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other players from the auto space that, per our model, have the correct ingredients to post an earnings beat this time around.



Adient plc ADNT has an Earnings ESP of +3.04% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADNT’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at 55 cents per share and $3.63 billion, respectively. Adient beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 30.34%.



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXL’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at 13 cents per share and $1.50 billion, respectively. American Axle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 584.14%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient (ADNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.