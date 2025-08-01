Rivian Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Rivian, Inc. RIVN is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss and revenues is pegged at 65 cents per share and $1.26 billion, respectively.



For the fiscal second quarter, the consensus estimate for RIVN’s earnings per share has moved up 8 cents in the past 90 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply a rise of 46.28% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 9.04%.



RIVN surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 10.81%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Highlights

In first-quarter 2025, Rivian incurred a quarterly loss of 41 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 80 cents. RIVN had incurred a loss of $1.19 in the first quarter of 2024. The EV manufacturer posted revenues of $1.24 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion and rose 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Things to Note

In the second quarter of 2025, Rivian delivered 10,661 vehicles, down from 13,790 units in the same period last year, marking two consecutive quarters of year-over-year decline. However, despite a year-over-year decline in first-quarter deliveries, Rivian’s total revenues rose on a year-over-year basis due to a rise in software and services revenues. Amid rising software and services revenues, Rivian’s total revenues are expected to have increased year over year in the second quarter of 2025.



In the first quarter of 2025, Rivian reported $206 million in gross profit against a gross loss of $527 million incurred in the same period last year, marking its second straight quarter of positive gross profit. The company anticipates delivering a modest gross profit for 2025, a turnaround from the gross loss recorded in 2024. The expected improvement in gross profit for the full year is likely to have enhanced the company’s margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Rivian this time around, as it has the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here.



Earnings ESP: RIVN has an Earnings ESP of +8.53%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Rivian currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other players from the auto space that, per our model, have the correct ingredients to post an earnings beat this time around.



Lucid Group, Inc. LCID has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is set to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCID’s to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $253.43 million, respectively. Lucid’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average negative surprise being 6.13%.



Cummins Inc. CMI has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is set to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $4.99 per share and $8.47 billion, respectively. CMI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.22%.

