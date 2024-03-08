Rivian Exposed: R2 Launch Shows Big Problems

Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) biggest challenge right now is cash. The company's cash burn is unsustainable while building out R2 and R3 capacity, which is why management announced reduced capital expenditures in Georgia.

But that's not good news either because it likely doesn't get the company to profitability. Travis Hoium digs into what we know now in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 7, 2024. The video was published on March 7, 2024.

