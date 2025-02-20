RIVIAN Earnings Results: $RIVN Reports Quarterly Earnings

News & Insights

RIVIAN ($RIVN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.52 per share, beating estimates of -$0.66 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $1,734,000,000, beating estimates of $1,427,964,993 by $306,035,007.

RIVIAN Insider Trading Activity

RIVIAN insiders have traded $RIVN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT J SCARINGE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $6,660,104.
  • CLAIRE MCDONOUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,664 shares for an estimated $506,253.

RIVIAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of RIVIAN stock to their portfolio, and 394 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 28,977,841 shares (+2742.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $385,405,285
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 10,829,346 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,030,301
  • FMR LLC removed 10,386,557 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,141,208
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 9,088,473 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,876,690
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 6,886,430 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,589,519
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,785,302 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,344,516
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 2,959,603 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,362,719

