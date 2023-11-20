Rivian CEO assumes direct responsibility of product functions

Adds details from filing in paragraphs 2-3

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive RIVN.O said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe is assuming direct responsibility for all product functions, as the electric-vehicle maker announced changes in product organization.

Rivian said Chief Product Development Officer Nick Kalayjian would move to the role of executive vice president, vehicle engineering and propulsion.

The company's new product reporting structure will include software, autonomy, design, vehicle, electrical, propulsion and programs categories, it said in a regulatory filing.

