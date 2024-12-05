Rivian call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rivian with 100,330 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 68.57%. 12/6 weekly 13 calls and 12/6 weekly 12.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 46,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.18. Earnings are expected on February 18th.

