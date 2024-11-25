Rivian call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rivian with 54,562 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 66.36%. 11/29 weekly 11 calls and 11/29 weekly 12 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 21,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on February 18th.

