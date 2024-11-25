Rivian call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rivian with 54,562 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 66.36%. 11/29 weekly 11 calls and 11/29 weekly 12 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 21,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on February 18th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.