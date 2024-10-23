Rivian call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Rivian with 21,099 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 89.81%. 11/1 weekly 11 calls and 10/25 weekly 10.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 11,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.22. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

