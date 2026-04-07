Rivian Beats on Q1 Delivery Estimates Ahead of R2 Launch

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN posted production and delivery results for the first quarter, which ended on March 31, 2026. The company produced 10,236 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, IL, and delivered 10,365 vehicles over the aforementioned period. Rivian reaffirmed its full-year 2026 delivery guidance of 62,000 to 67,000 vehicles.

The quarterly deliveries exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9,418 units. Stronger-than-expected demand for core models, such as the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, are likely to have led to the outperformance.

This follows a prior quarter marked by weaker demand after the expiration of the $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit, which led to higher vehicle prices and temporarily dampened purchases. Rising gasoline prices may act as a tailwind for broader EV adoption, supporting sector-wide demand.

The company is preparing to launch the R2, a lower-priced electric vehicle aimed at expanding its customer base. With a projected starting price of around $45,000, the model is positioned closer to mass-market buyers. Current delivery trends indicate that the R2 is unlikely to reduce demand for existing vehicles and may instead complement the lineup.

Rivian is progressing its partnership with Uber, including up to $1.25 billion in planned investment and the rollout of autonomous R2-based robotaxis beginning in 2028. It is also working with Volkswagen Group, where its technology has helped achieve development milestones and secure additional funding.

Overall, Rivian’s first-quarter performance reflects stable execution and a recovery in demand, supported by delivery growth and consistent production levels. With upcoming product launches and strategic partnerships in place, the company appears positioned to sustain its momentum in the evolving electric-vehicle market.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rivian Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rivian Automotive, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

RIVN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Magna International MGA and Strattec Security STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 2 cents and 16 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 16.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 85 cents and 48 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

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Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.