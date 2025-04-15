Rivian Automotive's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RIVN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Rivian Automotive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $475,084, and 10 are calls, amounting to $460,065.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $9.0 to $15.0 for Rivian Automotive during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rivian Automotive's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rivian Automotive's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $9.0 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.55 $4.5 $4.55 $15.00 $122.3K 40.5K 361 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $10.00 $99.0K 4.5K 300 RIVN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $0.69 $0.66 $0.69 $14.00 $98.3K 15.0K 1.6K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.57 $1.56 $1.57 $11.00 $62.1K 3.8K 412 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.69 $1.67 $1.69 $12.50 $55.6K 39.0K 330

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rivian Automotive, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive

With a trading volume of 9,059,763, the price of RIVN is down by -1.5%, reaching $11.85.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rivian Automotive

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $12.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rivian Automotive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for RIVN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

