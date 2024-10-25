Rivian Automotive's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Rivian Automotive. Our analysis of options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 0% of traders were bullish, while 92% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $570,961, and 6 were calls, valued at $301,896.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $17.5 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.0 to $17.5 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.15 $7.1 $7.15 $15.00 $278.8K 11.6K 983 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $15.00 $85.6K 2.8K 707 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $15.00 $79.2K 2.8K 967 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.15 $7.1 $7.15 $15.00 $71.5K 11.6K 1.1K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.15 $7.05 $7.15 $15.00 $60.7K 11.6K 1.7K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rivian Automotive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Rivian Automotive's Current Market Status With a volume of 19,528,288, the price of RIVN is up 0.38% at $10.47. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. Expert Opinions on Rivian Automotive

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $11. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $19. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Underweight rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $12. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

