Rivian Automotive's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $1,241,250 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $544,903.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $12.5 for Rivian Automotive over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rivian Automotive stands at 15567.6, with a total volume reaching 22,369.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rivian Automotive, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $12.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.52 $2.42 $2.43 $10.00 $1.2M 58.3K 5.0K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.27 $1.17 $1.27 $11.00 $127.0K 1.5K 1.0K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.26 $1.17 $1.26 $11.00 $121.5K 1.5K 1.0K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.49 $1.45 $1.49 $11.00 $74.3K 1.5K 4.6K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.42 $1.4 $1.42 $11.00 $72.5K 1.5K 3.0K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rivian Automotive, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive Currently trading with a volume of 16,903,358, the RIVN's price is up by 3.67%, now at $12.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

