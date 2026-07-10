Rivian Automotive vs. Tesla: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors

Key Points

Tesla consistently reports significantly higher revenue totals than Rivian Automotive in every reported period.

Over the past eight quarters, Tesla displayed noticeable quarter-over-quarter fluctuation in its results, while Rivian Automotive maintained a more stable baseline.

Investors should watch whether the total revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or if it begins to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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Rivian Automotive: Maintaining Steady Revenue

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) primarily generates revenue by designing, engineering, and manufacturing electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles for consumers, along with commercial delivery vans.

It initiated customer deliveries of a mid-size vehicle and established a battery storage collaboration, while it reported a net income margin of -30% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Tesla: Scaling the Core Business

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) primarily earns revenue by creating and distributing electric vehicles, alongside selling automotive regulatory credits, non-warranty support, and comprehensive energy generation and storage solutions.

While recalling some vehicles over missing labels and partnering on residential energy resources, it reported an EBIT margin of 4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Investors

Revenue gives retail investors a clear view of the total capital flowing into a corporation before operating costs and taxes are removed from the ledger. This metric helps investors measure a company’s overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Quarterly Revenue for Rivian Automotive and Tesla

Quarter (Period End) Rivian Automotive Revenue Tesla Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $1.2 billion $25.5 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $874.0 million $25.2 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $1.7 billion $25.7 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $1.2 billion $19.3 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $1.3 billion $22.5 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $1.6 billion $28.1 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $1.3 billion $24.9 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $1.4 billion $22.4 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 7, 2026.

Foolish Take

Comparing the revenue trend for these two electric vehicle (EV) giants offers key insights, but isn’t the whole story. Rivian has slowly grown sales from the second quarter of 2024 to now. In Q1, the company’s $1.4 billion represented an excellent 11% year-over-year increase. However, lacking Tesla’s scale, Rivian remains unprofitable with a Q1 operating loss of $655 million.

In that same time, Tesla has been inconsistent in its revenue growth despite possessing a first-mover advantage in the EV market. This demonstrates the rising competitive situation in the industry as many automakers moved into offering their own EVs. Still, Tesla’s Q1 operating income of $941 million was an impressive 136% year-over-year improvement.

Now, Tesla is evolving its business towards autonomous vehicles and robots. This could unlock new revenue growth for the company, while Rivian has turned to partnerships with the likes of Volkswagen to keep its business going. Tesla’s stronger financials, vertically-integrated business model, and exciting future growth strategies keep it well ahead of competitor Rivian as a key player in the EV market.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Rivian Automotive and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.