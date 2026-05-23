Rivian Automotive vs. Lucid: Which EV Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Rivian Automotive builds high-utility adventure vehicles and maintains a significant commercial vehicle partnership with Amazon.

Lucid Group focuses on ultra-luxury performance and battery efficiency, backed by substantial investment from Saudi Arabia.

Which electric vehicle stock is the better addition to your portfolio for 2026?

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The electric vehicle (EV) market remains a battleground of innovation and scale, with legacy makers and newcomers vying for dominance. Choosing between Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) requires looking at their distinct paths toward profitability.

Rivian builds rugged trucks and SUVs for the outdoors, while Lucid specializes in ultra-luxury sedans with record-setting range. Both companies are scaling production during a pivotal period for the automotive market while facing intense competition for market share.

The case for Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive focuses on the production of high-end electric adventure vehicles, including the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV. The company also operates a commercial division that sells delivery vans directly to business clients like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a significant portion of its future success is tied to a single buyer. Rivian builds vehicles for the adventure-oriented segment of consumer discretionary stocks and hopes to expand its footprint in global markets.

For FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $5.4 billion, which was 8.4% higher than the previous year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of approximately $3.6 billion for the period. This resulting net margin of roughly -67.7% was narrower than the loss reported in the prior fiscal year, showing a trend toward improving annual deficits.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1x, which is a measure of total debt relative to shareholder equity. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was nearly negative $2.5 billion, representing cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Lucid

Lucid Group positions itself at the top of the luxury market by designing and engineering high-performance electric vehicles in-house. Its current lineup consists of the Air Sedan and the Gravity SUV, which are assembled in facilities located in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. The company has a notable customer concentration with the Government of Saudi Arabia, which has agreed to purchase up to 100,000 vehicles over a ten-year period. This reliance on a single sovereign entity introduces specific risks if the buyer's purchase discretion changes over time.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $1.4 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of approximately 68%. However, the company reported a net loss of roughly $2.7 billion for the same period, resulting in a net margin of approximately -199.3%. While revenue is scaling quickly, the net loss remained relatively flat compared to the prior fiscal year.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.2x. The current ratio is roughly 1.3x, providing a gauge of Lucid's ability to meet its immediate financial obligations with its liquid assets. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was nearly negative $3.8 billion, representing cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Rivian Automotive faces significant competition in the SUV and truck markets from established manufacturers like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company also navigates a limited operating history and continues to incur substantial losses as it scales manufacturing. Furthermore, its direct-to-consumer sales model faces regulatory limitations in certain states that prohibit manufacturers from acting as licensed dealers.

Lucid operates in a highly competitive luxury market against rivals such as Tesla and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC:MBGYY), which possess significantly greater financial resources. The company has experienced delays in vehicle design and manufacturing launches in the past, which can damage brand reputation and liquidity. Like its peers, Lucid relies on single-source suppliers for many components, exposing it to risks of delivery failures or industry-wide supply shortages.

Valuation comparison

Rivian Automotive trades at a higher P/S ratio than Lucid, though both are more than a year away from positive earnings.

Metric Rivian Automotive Lucid Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a n/a 29.6x Forward P/S ratio 3.1x 1.3x

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both early-stage EV makers carry plenty of risk. As in any automotive business, scale is necessary to cover fixed costs and push into profitability. While vehicle volumes are rising for both companies, Rivian appears to have a clearer path to profitability.

As mentioned above, customer concentration is a risk for Rivian’s delivery van business, but it has been mitigating that risk by adding future customers for that offering. Its focus, though, is on its next-generation R2 SUV and its autonomous driving technology.

The market for the R2 could be large, as it will be priced as low as about $45,000, tapping into a more mainstream EV buyer. Lucid’s new Gravity SUV is still a luxury vehicle like its Air sedans. That market is more limited.

Lucid has also been relying on investments from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The sovereign wealth fund is the company’s largest shareholder, and its Saudi backers are an important customer. Lucid also has a partnership with Uber Technologies for self-driving vehicles. It may need that business to remain viable.

That’s a big risk largely out of the company’s control. If Rivian can execute on sales of its R2, the market is there, and the stock could be an outperformer going forward. That makes Rivian the better stock for a speculative investment.

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Howard Smith has positions in Amazon, Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.