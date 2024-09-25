Rivian Automotive Unusual Options Activity For September 25

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RIVN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Rivian Automotive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 21% leaning bullish and 71% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $798,541, and 6 are calls, amounting to $401,726.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $14.0 for Rivian Automotive during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $14.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.2 $1.18 $1.19 $10.00 $476.0K 53.2K 4.8K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.54 $0.53 $0.53 $14.00 $179.2K 1.1K 5.7K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $0.4 $0.39 $0.4 $11.50 $100.8K 5.0K 515 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.35 $7.3 $7.3 $5.00 $73.0K 242 108 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.22 $1.19 $1.19 $10.00 $71.4K 53.2K 696

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rivian Automotive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive With a volume of 50,692,485, the price of RIVN is down -6.76% at $11.04. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days. Expert Opinions on Rivian Automotive

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $17.8.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $19. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $19. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $19. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $19. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $13.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

