Rivian Automotive Unusual Options Activity For April 25

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $5,100,389, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $995,051.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.5 to $21.0 for Rivian Automotive during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rivian Automotive's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rivian Automotive's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.5 to $21.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $15.00 $4.3M 17.0K 8.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.39 $0.36 $0.38 $21.00 $304.0K 761 30.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.24 $1.2 $1.21 $15.00 $242.0K 30.0K 2.1K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.7 $0.67 $0.69 $7.50 $213.9K 69.1K 3.1K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.85 $3.75 $3.85 $15.00 $115.1K 5.2K 300

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rivian Automotive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Rivian Automotive's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 16,175,866, the price of RIVN is down by -0.41%, reaching $12.04.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $12.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $12. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $10. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $12. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for RIVN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for RIVN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.