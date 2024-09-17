Rivian Automotive Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,185,525, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $262,950.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $22.5 for Rivian Automotive over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.25 $9.2 $9.2 $22.50 $920.1K 4.9K 1.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.45 $9.35 $9.35 $5.00 $93.5K 2 104 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.03 $1.0 $1.0 $22.50 $85.0K 21.7K 854 RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.48 $1.45 $1.47 $12.50 $71.2K 6.0K 497 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $10.00 $66.8K 32 1.5K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rivian Automotive, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Rivian Automotive With a volume of 15,067,995, the price of RIVN is down -0.34% at $13.15. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $14. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $19. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $19. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $19. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

