Rivian Automotive Stock (RIVN) Opinions on New East Coast HQ Announcement

Recent discussions on X about Rivian Automotive (RIVN) have centered around the company's stock performance and strategic moves, with a particular focus on its latest announcements. Many users are buzzing about Rivian's plans for a new East Coast headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, which includes a significant investment and future manufacturing unit. The chatter reflects curiosity about how this expansion could impact production capacity and long-term growth.

Additionally, there’s a mix of skepticism and optimism regarding Rivian's recent stock price movements, with some on X pointing to perceived boosts from unrelated industry news, such as partnerships in the electric vehicle space. Others have expressed concern over production challenges and whether the company can meet investor expectations. The conversation remains dynamic, with sharp opinions on both the risks and potential rewards of Rivian's trajectory.

Rivian Automotive Insider Trading Activity

Rivian Automotive insiders have traded $RIVN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J SCARINGE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 357,143 shares for an estimated $4,788,250 .

. CLAIRE MCDONOUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,978 shares for an estimated $511,291.

Rivian Automotive Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of Rivian Automotive stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Rivian Automotive Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIVN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/24/2025

Rivian Automotive Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIVN recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $RIVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $13.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Philippe Houchois from Jefferies set a target price of $16.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $18.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $18.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $13.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/07/2025

