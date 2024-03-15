Rivian Automotive Stock Has Nearly 100% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) investors had a traumatic Thursday, as news of rival Fisker's probable restructuring sent electric car investors scurrying for cover. However, no sooner had markets closed for the day (with Rivian stock trading down 8%) than a miracle happened:

Riding in like a banker in bright shining armor, Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter announced he's upgrading Rivian to "overweight" -- and raising his price target to $21, implying this EV stock could nearly double in price over the next 12 months.

Is Rivian stock a buy?

Defending his thesis, Potter presented the same arguments investors heard during Rivian's last stock price rally: Rivian is postponing construction of a new factory in Georgia, delaying billions of dollars of planned capital spending. Rivian will build its R2 electric SUV at its Illinois plant instead -- and even before it's started, the R2 has already attracted 68,000 preorders. What's more, Rivian's surprise announcement of an upcoming R3 electric hatchback "could be one of the most compelling designs on the market when it is released."

But hold just one second there, Tex. What do you mean by "when it is released?"

The R2 itself won't be available for delivery before the first half of 2026 at the earliest. And not even Rivian has a release date for the R3. All Rivian says is that R3 will come "soon after" R2 -- and even that prediction is conditioned on the need to first "launch" and then "ramp" production of R2.

It's also going to get mighty cramped up there in Illinois, if Rivian tries to build all three chassis in one single factory -- which means that somewhere along the way, Georgia is going to have to get built, again requiring spending billions in cash that Rivian probably doesn't have.

When you consider further that Rivian will be trying to do all these things without any hope of earning profit -- most analysts agree Rivian won't turn profitable before 2030 -- it seems highly unlikely that Rivian stock would double long before it's shown progress on any of these fronts, i.e. within the next year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.