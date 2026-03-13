Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $14.86, moving -2.88% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.61% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars's shares have seen an increase of 9.29% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post earnings of -$0.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.9%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.34 billion, reflecting a 8.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.32 per share and a revenue of $7.05 billion, representing changes of +5.31% and +30.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% lower within the past month. Rivian Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.