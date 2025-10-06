Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $13.48, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had lost 3.94% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 17.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rivian Automotive will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.73, signifying a 29.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.47 billion, reflecting a 68.08% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$2.73 per share and a revenue of $5.3 billion, signifying shifts of +32.43% and +6.59%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rivian Automotive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rivian Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

